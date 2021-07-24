Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 4,487 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,934 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 131,756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,776,000 after acquiring an additional 48,573 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $3,258,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 15,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.43.

In related news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley purchased 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $101.35 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $125.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.78.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 8.02%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

