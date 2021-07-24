Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 45,827 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,827 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of SITE Centers worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.41.

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.02. SITE Centers Corp. has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $15.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -758.00 and a beta of 1.74.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

In other news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,402.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 23,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $345,793.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,644,624 shares of company stock worth $124,853,641. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

