Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 6,897 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,892 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,897 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMED. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,844 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $659,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,688 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Amedisys by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.77.

Shares of AMED opened at $264.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $256.22. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.99 and a 1-year high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total value of $255,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $324,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,099,030.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

