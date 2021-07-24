Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 6,897 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,892 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,897 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amedisys by 745.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amedisys by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amedisys alerts:

AMED stock opened at $264.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.99 and a 12-month high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.22.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.77.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $324,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,099,030.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.