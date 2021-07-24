Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 6,909 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,909 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,220.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,834.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CASY shares. Stephens upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.82.

CASY stock opened at $195.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.87. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.05 and a fifty-two week high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

