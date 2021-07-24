Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 7,572 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,572 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 960,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,519,000 after purchasing an additional 596,481 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Hubbell by 1,102.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 14,028 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hubbell by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hubbell by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $614,275.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,860.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $195.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $130.69 and a 12-month high of $201.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.72.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.75.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

