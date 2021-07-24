Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 8,708 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,708 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 97,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 47,409 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 5,718,192.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889,738 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,770,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRI opened at $32.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.58. Weingarten Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is presently 55.76%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weingarten Realty Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

