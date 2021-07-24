Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 949 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,777,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at $1,998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total value of $44,289.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.71.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $266.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,664.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.17. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.49 and a 1 year high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.