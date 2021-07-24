Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in AGCO were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in AGCO by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in AGCO by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total transaction of $3,037,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $3,051,355.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,615,927.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,155 shares of company stock worth $9,116,620 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $153.96 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. AGCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.60.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $125.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.76. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

