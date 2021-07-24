Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,318 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,249,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,339,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,895,000 after acquiring an additional 792,492 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 432.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 945,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,285,000 after acquiring an additional 768,094 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 305.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 458,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,694,000 after acquiring an additional 345,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,131,000. 12.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.11.

NASDAQ CGC opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Canopy Growth Co. has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $56.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.37.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 311.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.72) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

