Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Sold by No Street GP LP

No Street GP LP cut its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,020,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 519,890 shares during the quarter. Green Dot comprises approximately 6.0% of No Street GP LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. No Street GP LP owned about 1.87% of Green Dot worth $46,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 2,977.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lowered their target price on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $148,800.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,645.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 8,134 shares of company stock worth $368,494 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

GDOT stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.89. The company had a trading volume of 269,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,471. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,589.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.83. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.07 million. On average, analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

