Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,795 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.40% of Greenlight Capital Re worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 217.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 68.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. 49.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GLRE opened at $8.75 on Friday. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $299.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $146.40 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

In other Greenlight Capital Re news, Director Daniel Roitman purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $497,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 340,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,078,058.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.