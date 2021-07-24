Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 280,900,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,862,435,000. Coupang accounts for 93.7% of Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC owned about 16.38% of Coupang at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPNG. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Coupang during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coupang during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupang during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

CPNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Shares of CPNG opened at $38.61 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.79.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

