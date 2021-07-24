Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 64.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the quarter. Upwork makes up 0.0% of Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $13,341,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 151,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 53,381 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,910 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 33,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 17,665 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPWK opened at $55.73 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.31 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.86.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $762,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 686,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,188,220.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $284,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,992.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,538 shares of company stock worth $3,246,627. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

