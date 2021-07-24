Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 62.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. GoodRx accounts for about 0.0% of Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth about $24,204,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in GoodRx by 99.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in GoodRx in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in GoodRx in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GoodRx alerts:

In other GoodRx news, insider Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $412,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bansi Nagji sold 54,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $2,171,420.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,185.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 451,774 shares of company stock valued at $14,004,559 and sold 1,525,392 shares valued at $54,250,592. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on GDRX shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion and a PE ratio of -33.21. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $64.22. The company has a current ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.61 million. GoodRx’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

GoodRx Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.