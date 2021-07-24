Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC Has $5.43 Million Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 117.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Smartsheet makes up 0.0% of Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Smartsheet worth $5,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 7.9% during the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMAR opened at $74.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -74.05 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $85.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,500 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $115,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,262 shares in the company, valued at $945,400.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pete Godbole acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.10 per share, with a total value of $106,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 337,015 shares of company stock valued at $22,482,638 in the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.81.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

