Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC Invests $728.27 Million in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 96,331,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,265,000. Clover Health Investments accounts for 4.9% of Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC owned about 23.71% of Clover Health Investments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $10,322,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

CLOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, lowered their target price on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

CLOV opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $28.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.48.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.33 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

