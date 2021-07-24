Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC Sells 756,943 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756,942 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 756,943 shares during the period. SEA comprises 1.1% of Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC owned 0.15% of SEA worth $168,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,158,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SEA by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,170,453 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,228,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,631 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,289,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $734,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,814 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,557,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in SEA by 1,455.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,596,337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $317,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

SE opened at $297.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $101.70 and a fifty-two week high of $300.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $267.97.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business’s revenue was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.42.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

