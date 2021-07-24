Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC Sells 9,500 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group comprises 0.0% of Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZG. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

ZG opened at $113.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 557.50, a P/E/G ratio of 82.41 and a beta of 1.34. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

