Grid+ (GRID) Achieves Market Cap of $7.30 Million

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last week, Grid+ has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Grid+ coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000543 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grid+ has a market capitalization of $7.30 million and $35,269.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Grid+

GRID is a coin. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Grid+ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

