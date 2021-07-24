Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,284 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.16% of Grocery Outlet worth $5,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 4.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $69,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,035.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $896,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $3,673,590 over the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grocery Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

GO opened at $32.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.44. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of -0.35.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

