Grumpy.finance Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (GRUMPY)

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Grumpy.finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grumpy.finance has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grumpy.finance has a market cap of $779,456.20 and approximately $4,639.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Grumpy.finance

Grumpy.finance (CRYPTO:GRUMPY) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,758,140,666,378 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Grumpy.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grumpy.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grumpy.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

