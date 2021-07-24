Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $72.94 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $60.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.20.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.
