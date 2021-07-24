Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $72.94 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $60.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.20.

A number of research firms recently commented on OMAB. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 11th. assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.60.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.