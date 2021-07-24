Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OMAB. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 11th. began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB opened at $47.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.20. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $60.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.94 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 11.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMAB. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

