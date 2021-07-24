Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 540.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,338 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 552.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. 46.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of TV opened at $13.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 8.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.0881 dividend. This is an increase from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -114.29%.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

