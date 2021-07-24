GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,144 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.81% of GTY Technology worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GTYH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of GTY Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 283.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTY Technology stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.15. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $8.28.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter. GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 92.30% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%.

About GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital services, and integrated payments via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies.

