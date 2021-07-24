Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) & Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Head-To-Head Survey

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) and Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shinhan Financial Group has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

21.9% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 27.4% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and Shinhan Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guaranty Bancshares $126.08 million 3.27 $27.40 million $3.30 10.35 Shinhan Financial Group $15.76 billion 1.09 $2.73 billion $5.64 5.87

Shinhan Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Guaranty Bancshares. Shinhan Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guaranty Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and Shinhan Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guaranty Bancshares 32.33% 14.59% 1.44% Shinhan Financial Group 18.20% 8.43% 0.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Guaranty Bancshares and Shinhan Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guaranty Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 Shinhan Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Guaranty Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.45%. Given Guaranty Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than Shinhan Financial Group.

Dividends

Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Shinhan Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Guaranty Bancshares pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shinhan Financial Group pays out 18.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Shinhan Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Guaranty Bancshares beats Shinhan Financial Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans. It also provides trust, wealth management, and retirement plan services; online, mobile, and telephone banking, as well as automated teller machine services; debit cards; night depository and direct deposit services; cashier's checks and letters of credit; and treasury management services, including wire transfer, positive pay, remote deposit capture, and automated clearinghouse services. The company operates approximately 31 full service banking locations in East Texas, Central Texas, the Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan statistical area (MSA), and the Houston MSA. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

