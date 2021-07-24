Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of Guardant Health worth $30,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Guardant Health by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $119.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 21.29, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.73. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $77.69 and a one year high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The business had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.15.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total value of $613,148.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,560.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $120,167.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,828,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,580,525.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,716 shares of company stock worth $3,562,544. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

