Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC

Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Guidewire Software makes up approximately 0.0% of Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Guidewire Software worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $93,944.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,531.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $353,107.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,107.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GWRE opened at $114.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.43. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.76 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -359.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GWRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.57.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

