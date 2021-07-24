GXChain (GXC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.60 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. During the last week, GXChain has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $30.60 million and approximately $5.10 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001280 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000165 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000116 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000942 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,427,185 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

