H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.27. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 105,323 shares changing hands.

HNNMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 60.89 and a beta of 1.40.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

