Hacken Token (HAI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $815,896.00

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 24th. Hacken Token has a total market capitalization of $36.66 million and approximately $815,896.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hacken Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00039043 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00123492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00142448 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,056.73 or 0.99584783 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $299.27 or 0.00875104 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token was first traded on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 356,990,878 coins. Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

