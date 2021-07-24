Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Holdings Decreased by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,278,659 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 298,943 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.37% of Halliburton worth $70,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 42.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HAL shares. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.28.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAL opened at $20.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 2.84.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

