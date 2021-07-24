Handshake (HNS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $421,186.00

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000456 BTC on exchanges. Handshake has a market cap of $63.15 million and $421,186.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,021.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,160.90 or 0.06351482 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.67 or 0.01342283 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.29 or 0.00365316 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00142544 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $203.83 or 0.00599100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.23 or 0.00373973 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.17 or 0.00288563 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 407,305,214 coins. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars.

