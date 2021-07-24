Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) were down 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.31 and last traded at $4.31. Approximately 279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 40,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HBRIY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.01 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Harbour Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.65.

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

