HARD Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9.44 Million (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001912 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HARD Protocol has a total market capitalization of $47.55 million and $9.44 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HARD Protocol has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00040236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00128638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00143699 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,989.92 or 0.99964053 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $301.27 or 0.00886035 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol launched on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,125,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

