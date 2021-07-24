Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

HRGLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

OTCMKTS HRGLY remained flat at $$43.10 during trading on Friday. 99 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.19. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of $35.73 and a one year high of $51.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.16.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.