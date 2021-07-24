Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $108.33 Million

Brokerages predict that Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) will report $108.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $107.00 million to $110.90 million. Harmonic reported sales of $73.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year sales of $465.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $456.70 million to $479.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $521.80 million, with estimates ranging from $490.30 million to $545.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.11 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HLIT shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

Shares of HLIT opened at $8.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $827.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $9.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the first quarter worth $58,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the first quarter worth $78,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Harmonic during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

