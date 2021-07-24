Harmony (ONE) Price Hits $0.0721 on Major Exchanges

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Harmony coin can now be bought for $0.0721 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Harmony has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. Harmony has a market capitalization of $745.05 million and $39.15 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00083450 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00048605 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00016396 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.86 or 0.00840709 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005756 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

ONE is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,115,424,099 coins and its circulating supply is 10,328,541,099 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

