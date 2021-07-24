HashCoin (HSC) Achieves Market Cap of $389,279.28

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 24th. Over the last week, HashCoin has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. HashCoin has a total market capitalization of $389,279.28 and approximately $48,430.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00048839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00016637 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $287.33 or 0.00843944 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005711 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

About HashCoin

HSC is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

Buying and Selling HashCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

