Hashgard (GARD) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 24th. Over the last week, Hashgard has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hashgard coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $172,339.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00048478 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00016032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $283.73 or 0.00835995 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard (CRYPTO:GARD) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Buying and Selling Hashgard

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

