Hathor Reaches Market Capitalization of $77.30 Million (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Hathor coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hathor has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Hathor has a total market cap of $77.30 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hathor alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00039992 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00121753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00144013 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,992.77 or 0.99691933 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.25 or 0.00889347 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.