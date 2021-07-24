Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on HE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

NYSE HE traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.19. The stock had a trading volume of 185,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,735. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $45.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $642.95 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 75.14%.

In other news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $152,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

