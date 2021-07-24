Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.69

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.69 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 8.10 ($0.11). Haydale Graphene Industries shares last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10), with a volume of 858,213 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.69. The firm has a market cap of £34.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89.

About Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD)

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It operates through Resins, Polymers, Composites & Inks; and Advanced Materials segments.

