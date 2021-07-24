Hays (LON:HAS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hays plc (LON:HAS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 155.50 ($2.03). Hays shares last traded at GBX 154.80 ($2.02), with a volume of 1,267,733 shares changing hands.

HAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hays from GBX 178 ($2.33) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Hays to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

The stock has a market cap of £2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 164.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

