Head-To-Head Analysis: Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) versus Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) and Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.7% of Ultralife shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.4% of Ultralife shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Axion Power International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ultralife and Axion Power International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultralife $107.71 million 1.23 $5.23 million N/A N/A Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ultralife has higher revenue and earnings than Axion Power International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ultralife and Axion Power International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultralife 0 0 1 0 3.00 Axion Power International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ultralife currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.45%. Given Ultralife’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ultralife is more favorable than Axion Power International.

Profitability

This table compares Ultralife and Axion Power International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultralife 4.49% 5.34% 4.50% Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Ultralife has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axion Power International has a beta of 3.18, meaning that its share price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ultralife beats Axion Power International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables. The Communications Systems segment provides communications systems and accessories to support military communications systems, such as radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies and cables, connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, man-portable systems, and integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications comprising vehicle adapters, vehicle installed power enhanced rifleman appliquÃ© systems, and SATCOM systems. This segment's military communications systems and accessories are designed to enhance and extend the operation of communications equipment, such as vehicle-mounted, manpack, and handheld transceivers. It sells its products under the Ultralife, Lithium Power, McDowell Research, AMTI, ABLE, ACCUTRONICS, ACCUPRO, ENTELLION, SWE Southwest Electronic Energy Group, SWE DRILL-DATA, and SWE SEASAFE brands through original equipment manufacturers, and industrial and defense supply distributors, as well as directly to the United States and international defense departments. In addition, the company sells its 9-volt battery to the broader consumer market through national and regional retail chains and online retailers. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.

Axion Power International Company Profile

Axion Power International, Inc. focuses on PbC battery technology business. It offers hybrid asymmetric energy storage devices. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Boardman, Ohio.

