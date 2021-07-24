Head-To-Head Comparison: Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) and Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) and Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

This table compares Cenovus Energy and Viper Energy Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenovus Energy $10.15 billion 1.60 -$1.78 billion ($1.59) -5.07 Viper Energy Partners $250.63 million 10.85 -$192.30 million $0.28 62.46

Viper Energy Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cenovus Energy. Cenovus Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viper Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.8% of Cenovus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cenovus Energy and Viper Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenovus Energy -1.76% -6.34% -3.07% Viper Energy Partners -19.77% -0.01% -0.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cenovus Energy and Viper Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenovus Energy 0 3 14 0 2.82 Viper Energy Partners 0 2 10 0 2.83

Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus target price of $12.83, indicating a potential upside of 59.22%. Viper Energy Partners has a consensus target price of $17.44, indicating a potential downside of 0.26%. Given Cenovus Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cenovus Energy is more favorable than Viper Energy Partners.

Volatility & Risk

Cenovus Energy has a beta of 3.21, indicating that its share price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 2.76, indicating that its share price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners beats Cenovus Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. Its bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development. The Conventional segment holds assets primarily located in Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, and Clearwater operating areas of British Columbia and Alberta, as well as various interests in natural gas processing facilities. The Refining and Marketing segment transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. This segment owns a 50% ownership in Wood River and Borger refineries located in the United States; and owns and operates a crude-by-rail terminal in Alberta. Cenovus Energy Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.