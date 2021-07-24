Head-To-Head Contrast: Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) versus SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY)

Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) and SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get Ted Baker alerts:

Ted Baker has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMC has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ted Baker and SMC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ted Baker N/A N/A N/A SMC 22.07% 9.22% 8.29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of SMC shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ted Baker and SMC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ted Baker 1 0 0 0 1.00 SMC 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ted Baker and SMC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ted Baker $453.67 million 0.20 -$90.02 million N/A N/A SMC $5.21 billion 7.71 $1.14 billion $0.86 34.67

SMC has higher revenue and earnings than Ted Baker.

Summary

SMC beats Ted Baker on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ted Baker

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, and watches. The company distributes its products through retail stores, concessions, independent retailers, and department stores, as well as through its e-commerce business. It operates 84 own stores, 269 concessions, and 33 outlets. Ted Baker Plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About SMC

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment. It also provides process valves, chemical liquid valves/fittings and needle valves/tubings, process pumps, temperature control equipment, process gas equipment, high vacuum equipment, industrial filters/sintered metal elements, pneumatic instrumentation equipment, and hydraulic equipment. The company was formerly known as Shoketsu Kinzoku Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to SMC Corporation in April 1986. SMC Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Ted Baker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ted Baker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.