Head-To-Head Review: Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) & Markforged (NYSE:MKFG)

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) and Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stratasys and Markforged’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stratasys $520.82 million 2.18 -$443.72 million ($0.62) -32.27 Markforged N/A N/A -$2.61 million N/A N/A

Markforged has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stratasys.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Stratasys and Markforged, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stratasys 1 2 3 0 2.33 Markforged 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stratasys presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.93%. Given Stratasys’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Stratasys is more favorable than Markforged.

Profitability

This table compares Stratasys and Markforged’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stratasys -84.45% -2.92% -2.35% Markforged N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.5% of Stratasys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of Markforged shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Stratasys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stratasys beats Markforged on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication. The company also provides 3D printing materials, including approximately FDM spool-based filament materials, polyjet cartridge-based resin materials, non-color digital materials, and color variations for use in 3D printers and production systems. In addition, it offers GrabCAD Print Platform that offers job programming, scheduling, monitoring, order management, and analytics across various 3D printing technologies. Further, the company operates Thingiverse.com, an online community for sharing downloadable and digital 3D designs; and GrabCAD Community for mechanical engineers, designers, manufacturers, and students. Its products and services are primarily used in the automotive, aerospace, medical, dental, education, and consumer goods markets. The company sells its products through a network of resellers and independent sales agents worldwide. Stratasys Ltd. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Markforged

Markforged

