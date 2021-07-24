Head to Head Survey: Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) and TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK)

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) and TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Atkore and TNR Technical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atkore 14.32% 67.44% 17.92% TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atkore and TNR Technical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atkore 0 0 3 0 3.00 TNR Technical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atkore currently has a consensus target price of $72.67, indicating a potential upside of 1.14%. Given Atkore’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Atkore is more favorable than TNR Technical.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atkore and TNR Technical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atkore $1.77 billion 1.91 $152.30 million N/A N/A TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Atkore has higher revenue and earnings than TNR Technical.

Risk and Volatility

Atkore has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TNR Technical has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.9% of Atkore shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Atkore shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.0% of TNR Technical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Atkore beats TNR Technical on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc. manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings. It also provides MP&S products comprising metal framing and fittings, mechanical pipes, and barbed tapes, as well as construction services related to design, fabrication and installation, modular support structures, and fall protection. The company offers its products under the Allied Tube & Conduit, AFC Cable Systems, Heritage Plastics, Unistrut, Power-Strut, Cope, and Calpipe brands, as well as other sub-brands. It serves a group of end markets, including new construction; maintenance, repair, and remodel, as well as infrastructure; diversified industrials; alternative power generation; healthcare; data centers; and government through electrical, industrial, and mechanical contractors, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Atkore International Group Inc. and changed its name to Atkore Inc. in February 2021. Atkore Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois.

About TNR Technical

TNR Technical, Inc. designs, assembles, and markets batteries and multi-cell battery packs to industrial, commercial, and retail markets in the United States. The company's batteries are used in various applications, such as utilities, personal watercraft, photography, power tools, watches, instrumentation, laptops, CNC, airsoft, surveying equipment, radio control, mobile radios, alarms, U.P.S., door locks, marine, medical, mobility, motorcycle, programmable logic controllers, and emergency lighting, as well as other various consumer products. It also distributes nickel-cadmium, nickel metal hydride, alkaline, lithium, and sealed lead acid batteries. The company sells its batteries and battery packs to original equipment manufacturers, municipalities, hotels/resorts, military, aerospace, government agencies, electrical wholesalers, battery distributors, exporters, and consumers. TNR Technical, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Sanford, Florida.

